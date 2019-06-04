Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — 12 people are displaced after a multi-family house fire Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a call from someone in the home reported smoke on the second floor of the home. Before fire crews arrived, a second 911 call came in from a neighbor who reported the home was on fire.
Firefighters said the fire was coming from the back of the home, in a window air conditioning unit that later extended to the bedroom.
The fire was quickly extinguished by 24 firefighters in 15 minutes. The estimated loss is $90,000, officials said.
Six adults and six children have been displaced from the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.