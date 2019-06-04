Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland lawmakers want the CDC to review its guidelines for adenovirus outbreaks.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland lawmakers want the CDC to review its guidelines for adenovirus outbreaks.
Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Steny Hoyer wrote a letter to the agency after a deadly adenovirus outbreak at the University of Maryland, College Park.
More than 40 students got sick from the outbreak and freshman Olivia Paregol died.
Related Coverage
- Questions Being Raised Over Univ. Of Maryland’s Handling Of Deadly Adenovirus On Campus
- Olivia Paregol’s Family ‘Thankful’ For Hogan’s Call For Investigation Into Adenovirus Outbreak At UMD
- Parents Of UMD Student Who Died After Getting Adenovirus Take Steps Toward Legal Action Against School
The University said it relied heavily on CDC guidelines when dealing with the outbreak last fall.