ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland lawmakers want the CDC to review its guidelines for adenovirus outbreaks.

Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Steny Hoyer wrote a letter to the agency after a deadly adenovirus outbreak at the University of Maryland, College Park.

More than 40 students got sick from the outbreak and freshman Olivia Paregol died.

The University said it relied heavily on CDC guidelines when dealing with the outbreak last fall.

