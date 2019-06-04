Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the 6100 block of Pioneer Drive around 3:13 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When police arrived they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was in possession of a handgun when he was found.
A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and took control of the investigation.
Anyone with information in regard to the shooting should call Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.