DAVIDSONVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — The armed man shot by police on Route 50 after confronting first responders Friday night has died, police said Tuesday.

Police said earlier this week the man appeared to be trying to get hit by a car during the incident.

Anne Arundel County police said numerous witnesses reported seeing the man walking and standing in the road in an apparent attempt to get struck. One witness told police they thought the man was hit by a vehicle before fire personnel arrived on scene.

Armed Man In Route 50 Police-Involved Shooting Was Attempting To Get Hit By Car, Police Say

When first responders arrived, the man reportedly confronted and threatened them. Police rushed to the scene and an officer shot the man after he didn’t put down his knife.

The officer, Cpl. R. Heller, fired one round which hit the man, who is listed as in grave condition and under guard at an area hospital.

The man had been facing seven counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

