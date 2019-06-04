  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After much anticipation, fans can finally hear Beyoncé as Nala in the new “The Lion King” trailer.

The video was posted on “The Lion King’s” twitter page as well as several YouTube pages, including Beyoncé’s.

The 30-second video features only Beyoncé’s voice as she speaks encouraging words to Simba, voiced by Donald Glover. It’s already generated millions of views.

“The Lion King” will premiere in theaters on July 19.

Other notable stars voicing characters in the live-action film include Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), John Oliver (Zazu), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi) and James Earl Jones (Mufasa.)

