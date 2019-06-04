



Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of Dominique Foster who was dismembered and left behind a dumpster in northwest Baltimore.

Family and friends said the 43-year-old was a mother of six children who didn’t deserve to lose her life.

“She loved animals,” Tamara, Foster’s cousin, said. “She was a dog groomer. She loved her kids, she loved her family. We are going to miss her. Gone too soon.”

Tuesday night family and friends returned to the sport where Foster was found, bringing flowers and candles and sharing prayers of hope.

“Our family needs peace,” Tamara said. “We need prayer, we just need to get through this.”

Foster’s body was found on Mother’s Day wrapped in a trash bag and placed in a shopping cart behind the dumpster at Clarks Lane Garden Apartments.

Police have yet to charge anyone with her murder.

Foster’s father, Lance Banks, was arrested last Thursday on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Written messages and words of comfort were shared between the crowd.

Her daughter tells WJZ that her mother had a beautiful heard and her friends say her smile will be missed.

“I feel like I can’t breathe,” Rhonda Lawson, a high school friend of Foster, said. “All I know is she didn’t deserve this, and I love and miss her.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the funeral.