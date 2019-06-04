BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials have identified the DPW worker who was found dead after falling into a Baltimore wastewater treatment vat of water as Trina Cunningham.
Cunningham was a longtime public employee of 20 years, and had been at the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant in Curtis Bay for three years.
Cunningham seen on the left. Courtesy: Baltimore City Office of the Labor Commissioner
She was a supervisor for the Department of Public Works, and had been walking along a catwalk inside the building when she fell into 20 feet of water.
“Inside the water filtration plant there’s a catwalk going across a water filtration system. She was walking across the catwalk and fell,” said Blair Adams with Baltimore City Fire.
DPW officials said they have plans to investigate what happened and have crews on scene Tuesday to meet with employees and help them get through this difficult time.