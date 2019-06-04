LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives in Prince George’s County are investigating the abduction of a 16-year-old Erica Alvarez in Langley Park Tuesday.
Police are working to find Alvarez, who was taken from the 8100 block of 15th Avenue at 7:49 a.m.
Police believe she was targeted and kidnapped.
A caller told police that two males dressed in all black and ski masks took the teen in a dark-colored SUV. Suspect was driving dark Ford SUV. Officers are canvassing the area.
At this point, police don’t believe the kidnapping is related to gang activity. Prince George’s County Police said that Alvarez was listed as a critically missing person from DC since May 22.
Officials said Alvarez called police at 6 a.m. distraught, but then left by the time police arrived. Nearly two hours later she was taken in the SUV.
A witness told police that Alvarez was taken against her will.
If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call 911 or you can remain anonymous and call Prince George’s County Crimesolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS