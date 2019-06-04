DICKERSON, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue announced the unexpected death of one of its own Tuesday.
Drue Jones, 60, a career firefighter assigned to the Vigilant Hose Company, was pronounced dead earlier Tuesday morning after a search and rescue mission.
A welfare check was requested by the department when Jones did not arrive for his regularly scheduled shift at 6 a.m.
When they got on scene they learned a tractor was missing on the property.
Dozens of rescuers searched his home in Dickerson at 23000 block of W. Harris Road and within 20 minutes found the overturned tractor with one man down in a steep embankment.
Crews then identified the man as Jones and pronounced him dead at 9:14 a.m.
Both police and fire crews remained on the scene as the investigation continues.
Jones was a 14-year member of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue. His son, Stephen Jones, is also a career firefighter with the Division and President of the Local 3666.