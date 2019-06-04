Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Dominque Foster, illegal firearms, Lawrence Banks, Local TV, shopping cart murder, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The father of the woman found dismembered inside a shopping cart behind a Baltimore apartment complex was arrested on charges of possessing an illegal firearm.

Lawrence Banks was arrested on May 30 and charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Lawrence Banks. Credit: Baltimore Police

Banks is the father of Dominque Foster, the woman found dismembered inside a shopping cart behind the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments on May 12.

Police continue to look for the person responsible for Foster’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

