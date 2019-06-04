  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is providing penguin lovers with a unique perspective!

The zoo is live streaming from outside Penguin Coast to provide penguin lovers the opportunity to see life through the eyes of an African penguin.

There are two shore cameras and one swimming camera.

Those interested can watch feeding time from one of the two shore cameras at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every day.

The swimming cam provides viewers with a chance to see the penguins swimming up to eight feet under water.

You can watch the live stream here.

