WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Maryland congressional delegation members say when it comes to the ransomware attack on Baltimore, they want to know, “who” and “how.”
The leaders, including Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, as well as Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and David Trone received a classified briefing from senior employees of the National Security Agency on the recent cyber attack on Baltimore.
“We are all concerned about the reported leak of cyber tools and the potential for serious damage to American cities and companies. When it comes to the ransomware attack in Baltimore, we all want to know, ‘who’ and ‘how.’”
“Yesterday, we heard that current evidence suggests the city’s network was infected via a phishing effort by malware known as RobbinHood. We urge against further speculation until the investigation is complete and look forward to sharing more as we learn more. We are grateful for the FBI’s ongoing efforts and plan to fully engage with DHS to strengthen systems in Baltimore and across the country to keep this from happening in the future.”
The ransomware attack hit the City earlier last month and is estimated to cost the city more than $18 million, council member Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said.