PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say another woman died at the same Caribbean resort just five days before a Prince George’s County couple was found dead inside of their room.

WUSA reports that Miranda Schaupp-Werner’s brother-in-law told Fox News that she took a drink from the mini-bar, sat down to take a selfie, screamed and collapsed.

Neither her husband or medical personnel were able to revive her.

The same day Schaupp-Werner died, Cynthia Day and Nathaniel Holmes checked into the same hotel in the Dominican Republic.

Hotel workers later found Day and Holmes in their room dead. Police say there was no sign of violence in relation to their death.

WUSA reports that the lawyer for the Day and Holmes families has pictures that raise new questions about what happened.

