GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man with no fixed address in the homicide case of a man found dead in a Glen Burnie homeless camp.
Police charged Michael Joseph Grossman, 49, with first and second-degree murder in the June 2 killing of Kenneth Gene Linton, a 57-year-old man with no fixed address.
Linton was found dead in a wooded area off of Ordnance Road and Route 10 on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m.
Michael Joseph Grossman
Courtesy: AACO
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be upper body trauma with the manner being a homicide.
Anyone with any additional information is still asked to call Homicide at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.