CLINTON, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a domestic-related murder/suicide in Clinton.

Prince George’s County Police said the victim, 46-year-old Anika Browne and her boyfriend, 49-year-old Gordon Johnson were found dead at their home on E. Boniwood Turn in Clinton.

Police responded Monday night at around 10:10 p.m. to the couple’s home for a welfare check.

The officers discovered Browne in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect was found in the same bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case. Anyone with information should call detectives at 301-772-4925. Please refer to case 19-0032671. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

