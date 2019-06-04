Comments
LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives in Prince George’s County are investigating the possible abduction of a 16-year-old girl in Langley Park.
Police are working to verify the report of a 16-year-old girl was taken from the 8100 block of 15th Avenue at 7:49 a.m.
The caller told police that two males dressed in all black and ski masks took the teen in a dark-colored SUV. Officers are canvassing the area.
If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call 911 or you can remain anonymous and call Prince George’s County Crimesolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS