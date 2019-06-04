Comments
(CBS News) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced plans to recall state legislators to consider new legislation to address gun violence in the wake of a workplace shooting in Virginia Beach. Northam will convene a special session in order to pass “common sense public safety laws.”
“We do appreciate and need them,” Northam said at a Richmond press conference in response to the messages of condolences and prayers in the wake of the deadly shooting last week. “But we must do more than give our thoughts and prayers. We must give Virginians the action they deserve,” he added.
The governor said with this special session, he will be “asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers.”