PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland lawmaker jumped into action when his wife went into labor.

At his home in Pasadena, Maryland House of Delegate Minority Leader Nic Kipke notice his wife Susannah having contractions.

“It just happened, like a flash in the pan,” Nic said. “She had contractions, and next thing you know, the baby’s here.”

Susannah’s due date was for another two weeks, but Nic was forced to take the lead.

“After I hung up the phone, the midwife said she was on her way, but [Susahanna] looked at me and said, ‘You’re going to have to deliver this baby,'” Nic said.

Around 2 p.m. their certified midwife hit the road, but by 2:32 a.m. their newborn daughter did not wait.

“When we got the cord off is when she started crying,” Nic said. “So it was a little instant gratification knowing she was okay.”

This marks the Kipke’s third child. The other two arrived on time.

“There were no other signs that labor was coming, it just happened,” Nic said. “This baby was ready to get out.”

She’s already a big hit with older brother James and sister Evelyn, but baby sister still doesn’t have a name.

Nic said he now has a story to tell every birthday.

“They make you watch a lot of videos when you’re doing classes before you have new babies,” Nic said. “I also think instinct took over and you just get in there and you do what needs to be done.”

Nic’s wife Susannah and their daughter will meet with the midwife and pediatrician on Thursday. It will also be naming day where they will fill out the birth certificate.

If they leave it up to their son James, “Pineapple” is the leading contender for his sister’s name.