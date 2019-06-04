Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shootings, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men are injured after two separate overnight shootings into Tuesday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of McCabe Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the right arm. He was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition, police said.

Shortly after, a second victim, a 25-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. He is in serious but stable condition.

About an hour later, at 3:40 a.m., officers were in the 1900 block when they heard a man screaming for help. When officers responded they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is in good condition.

Investigating detectives are currently looking for a crime scene.

