FT. MEADE, MD. (WJZ) — Officers are investigating a robbery at the Meade Middle School parking lot in Ft. Meade later Monday night.
At around 6 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot entrance to the middle school where a boy said he was walking in the area when he was approached by two suspects.
The victim said the first suspect asked if he could borrow his phone to make a call. The victim gave suspect one the phone, when suddenly suspect one yelled, “Do you have any money,” while striking the victim with his hands.
The first suspect continued to assault the victim, and when the victim was able to get back to his feet the second suspect pulled out a handgun.
The victim ran away and called for help, police said.