BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another dry and very pleasant afternoon, after a record-tying 46-degree morning at BWI.
We had a high of 77 today under blue skies. The winds will turn to the southwest overnight, and they will bring much warmer and more humid air to the region.
Later tomorrow afternoon, showers and some potentially gusty thunderstorms will develop and may continue into Thursday as well.
It will continue to be very warm and humid until a front crosses the region and allows some drier air to move in by later Thursday and Friday.
There is a slight to marginal risk of severe storms tomorrow, so we will be carefully watching the radar for any storms. Bob Turk