Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday’s weather was just wonderful!! Today we will lose the breeze of yesterday and up the temp two degrees. Sunny and 77° this afternoon. Darn near perfect. (Ever wanted to go to San Diego? Well just walk outside today and there you have San Diego weather, it’s just they get this forecast most days.)
There will be a chance of another round of gusty thunderstorms tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has us under their watchful eye for that possible event. And to be honest we will discuss that more tomorrow. Just be aware for your short term planning.
But let’s not ignore the weather lead today and that simply is “another beautiful mid-Atlantic afternoon!”
MB!