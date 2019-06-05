BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot in two separate incidents Tuesday night.
Baltimore Police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Ashton Street around 10:35 p.m. They found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
About an hour later at 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of McAleer Court for a report of a shooting.
Two men, 24 and 27 years old, were at the scene with gunshot wounds. The 24 year old victim had been shot in the head while the 27 year old was shot in the leg.
Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 24 year old was listed in critical condition. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
The gun violence in this city is so out of control and not be believed!! Every single day w/o a break from gun violence! This is why the city counsel is demanding some kind of plan from the police commissioner and rightly so!!
NOTHING is working!! Tip lines, bill boards and cash rewards and a HUGE some of moneys given to this city by the feds.. What’s being done with all that money from the feds???. NOTHING!! Better come up with a better plan!!
Sorry I left out your cease fires, PR police brass media strolls thru the neighborhoods, prayer, community groups, offering the hoodrats jobs… NOTHING!! NOTHING!! IS WORKING, HIGH TIME TO REALLY GET TOUGH AND CRACK DOWN ON THESE HOODRATS!!