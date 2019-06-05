  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Fatal Car Accident, Fatal Car Crash, fatal pedestrian crash, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 64-year-old man died in May after being hit by a car.

The accident happened on April 24 around 1:37 p.m. at the corner of Edmondson Ave. at North Hilton St.

Police responded to find 64-year-old Herbert Hemby suffering from what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation showed that Hemby was trying to cross Edmondson Ave. when a 22-year-old female driver struck him. She was driving a 2006 4-door Infiniti. She did stay at the scene and cooperate with officers.

Hemby was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On May 14, investigators were notified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Hemby had died from his injuries.

Detectives are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the acident to contact them at 410-396-8557.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s