BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 64-year-old man died in May after being hit by a car.
The accident happened on April 24 around 1:37 p.m. at the corner of Edmondson Ave. at North Hilton St.
Police responded to find 64-year-old Herbert Hemby suffering from what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police said an investigation showed that Hemby was trying to cross Edmondson Ave. when a 22-year-old female driver struck him. She was driving a 2006 4-door Infiniti. She did stay at the scene and cooperate with officers.
Hemby was taken to the hospital for treatment.
On May 14, investigators were notified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Hemby had died from his injuries.
Detectives are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the acident to contact them at 410-396-8557.