BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police body camera footage from a critical incident could be released to the public within a week of the incident taking place under a new policy announced Wednesday by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.
Under the policy, BPD’s public integrity bureau will provide access to audio and video recordings to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Baltimore City Office of Civil Rights within 24 hours of a critical incident involving police.
Those agencies will then provide their recommendations on whether the footage should be released publicly.
Within five days of the incident, the public integrity bureau will make a written recommendation to the commissioner, who will then have 48 hours to determine if the recordings should be made public.
If the commissioner decides to release the footage, it will be made public following family notification and after the involved member has made a statement.
In a news release, Harrison said the policy is similar to one in place when he led the New Orleans Police Department.
“This new policy speaks to BPD’s commitment to transparency, accountability and building public trust,” he said.
BPD could redact or blur portions of the video prior to its release to protect the identity of confidential sources, witnesses and minors.
The policy is effective immediately.
It would be nice if you and the democrats adhered to the same policy’s of transparency! We were never told why one of your elite chosen was booted, only thing said something in her personnel file that they did not want to get out! MMMM!! Do as we say not as we do…You want to protect those rights of those violent hoodrats now!! Such a corrupt political city…
Try doing you job and getting the violent hoodrats off our streets and stopping the out of control shootings and murders then you would be doing something positive over worrying about the poor hoodrats rights!