BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) announced Wednesday the publication of proposed rules and regulations that will formalize the Dockless Vehicle Program.

Those rules and regulations are now available for public comment.

Dockless Vehicles do not need to be parked in a bike rack or any other designated location. They are equipped with GPS technology and can be left almost anywhere.

Following the passing of Council Bill 19-0324, BCDOT released the proposed rules and regulations for its first annual Dockless Vehicle Permit and has opened a 30-day public comment period.

The ordinance and permit rules are based on the evaluation of BCDOT’s six-month pilot program where private companies provided dockless scooters and bicycles for the public to rent.

The new proposed regulations will be requirements for companies who receive permits and will be accompanied by additional program support from BCDOT.

The proposed Rules and Regulations include detailed terms and conditions ­— such as the number vehicles that vendors may deploy, locations where vehicles must be deployed for equitable access, safety requirements to maximize the safety of all users.

Following the public comment period, BCDOT will conduct a competitive application process to choose up to four dockless companies.

“The proposed rules and regulations are a necessary step in our long-term plan to manage the future of a thriving dockless program in Baltimore,” said BCDOT Acting Director Frank Murphy. “With this approach, we are making great strides to ensure that all citizens across the city have easy access to equitable transportation.”

Through the dockless program, BCDOT’s goal is to increase access to affordable transportation options throughout the city and to promote more sustainable transportation modes.