  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left two men hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Druid Hill Ave. around 4:47 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Citywide Shooting Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s