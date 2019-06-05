Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left two men hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Druid Hill Ave. around 4:47 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Citywide Shooting Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.