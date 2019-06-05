  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Current and former Baltimore Ravens players and staff members are volunteering their time to help renovate the Webster Kendrick Boys and Girls Club.

In total, 225 volunteers, including Ravens staff and representatives from M&T Bank, are taking part in a week-long effort to renovate the club’s entryway, teen and staff lounges and multi-purpose room.

The project includes new furniture, artwork and technology.

In addition, the adjoining Calloway Elementary School will also see some beautification projects. Volunteers will also deliver free books and read to students.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

