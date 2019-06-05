



A new Olympic-style competition to get Baltimore kids moving is set to start in mid-July.

The “Charm City Games” is designed as a friendly competition for kids ages 12 to 14 as a way to engage the city’s youth, according to a City news release.

Participants will face off in a number of games, including soccer, basketball, track and field and tennis, with the winners taking home the Charm City Cup.

Mayor Jack Young said in a news release he hopes the competition will give the city’s kids a healthy outlet for their energy

“The inaugural Charm City Games will engage our youth in positive recreational activities and help boost civic engagement by putting them in direct contact with their elected City Council representatives,” Young said.

📢 Calling all youth athletes! Are you between the ages of 12-14? Love soccer, tennis, basketball or track and field? Grab a parent and click https://t.co/K5TgtumyH1 to sign up and be a part of the first annual Charm City Games! pic.twitter.com/sYNtimpyhR — Baltimore Rec & Parks (@RecNParks) May 29, 2019

Athletes will work with the mayor’s office and each city council district to form teams. Participants will need to attend every tryout in order to compete, the release said.

The opening ceremony will be held July 13 at city hall with the games taking place at various locations around the city July 14-20.

Registration is open through June 14 on the city’s website or in-person at a number of parks department recreation centers.