Comments
MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a GMC truck traveled off the roadway of Route 27 near Interstate 70.
Troopers responded at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a single-vehicle collision.
Police learned that the white GMC truck traveled off the roadway down the dirt embankment roughly 30-40 feet.
Due to the damage of the truck, access to the vehicle for the driver’s identification has not been made yet.
The second lane and right shoulder of the road are closed.
The investigation into the collision is still ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision are urged to contact the Maryland State Police, Westminster Barrack.