FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police seized 26 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of marijuana, along with $3,449 in cash during a drug investigation Monday.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Investigation section conducted a search warrant on a Frederick home, where they apprehended George Felipe Pacheco, 35, of Frederick.
Courtesy: Frederick Police Department
He is charged with possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of paraphernalia– and because he lived close to a Frederick County Public School, he was also charged with distributing cocaine within 1000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1000 feet of a school.