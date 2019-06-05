  • WJZ 13On Air

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Indiana company is raising the ire of its neighbors in the Buckeye State with its marketing of an unscented Ohio candle with the description, “Not much to see. Not much to do.”

The candle is being sold online by Fort Wayne company Simple Nature.

Cleveland.com reports Ohio state tourism agency director Lydia Mihalik took burnt umbrage at the description.

Mihalik on Wednesday came up with a list of Ohio scents that people might enjoy, including summer breezes at Marblehead on the Lake, wild hyacinth at Hocking Hills State Park and Stadium Mustard at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

Simple Nature owner Derek Miles Taylor says he’s a one-person company and acknowledges he might be projecting his “insecurities of being a Hoosier on Ohio.”

