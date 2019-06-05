WJZ WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester County Until 4:45 p.m.
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 63-year-old Catonsville woman.

Lorraine Stewart was last seen around 5 a.m. at her home in the 100 block of Cherrydell Road.

She is described as five-foot-one and 100 pounds with neck-length black braids.

She was last seen wearing a blue and purple checkered shirt, gray hat and flip flops.

Police do not believe she has a vehicle or cell phone with her.

Stewart may appear lost and confused, police said.

Anyone who sees Stewart should call Baltimore County police at (410) 307-2020 or 911.

