CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 63-year-old Catonsville woman.
Lorraine Stewart was last seen around 5 a.m. at her home in the 100 block of Cherrydell Road.
She is described as five-foot-one and 100 pounds with neck-length black braids.
She was last seen wearing a blue and purple checkered shirt, gray hat and flip flops.
Police do not believe she has a vehicle or cell phone with her.
Stewart may appear lost and confused, police said.
Anyone who sees Stewart should call Baltimore County police at (410) 307-2020 or 911.