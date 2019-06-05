  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland rap artist has been indicted on federal charges after prosecutors say he used a company credit card to make $4.1 million in unauthorized purchases.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore announced Tuesday that Chad Arrington, who’s known as “Chad Focus,” is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say in a news release that Arrington worked at a business, referred to only as “Company 1,” and was assigned a credit card for business expenses.

Prosecutors say that between January 2015 and August 2018, Arrington and four co-conspirators used the card to promote the Chad Focus brand and to make personal purchases.

They say the co-conspirators kicked back hundreds of thousands of dollars to Arrington by funneling cash payments to Arrington and to accounts he controlled.

