MARYLAND (WJZ) — Hunters in Maryland harvested 4,002 turkeys during the 2019 spring and junior hunting seasons, the second-largest harvest on record.

This year’s season was a four percent increase over 2018, during which 3,861 turkeys were harvested in the same period, the Department of Natural Resources said.

The DNR said good weather and a large turkey population led to the increased harvest.

Baltimore, Cecil, Charles and Prince George’s counties all recorded record harvests.

Garrett County had the highest harvest number in the state at 429 turkeys.

