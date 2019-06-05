  • WJZ 13On Air

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish foundation says two prominent biologists working separately on how plants can help fight climate change have won Spain’s Princess of Asturias award for scientific research.

Studies on plant biology by Joanne Chory, a researcher with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Maryland, and Sandra Myrna Díaz in Argentina, have been independent but complementary, the jury said Wednesday.

Chory’s work at the molecular and cellular level of plants have shed light on how they are able to absorb carbon dioxide, which scientists say is connected to global warming.

Díaz has focused on the role of biodiversity in countering climate change.

The 50,000-euro ($55,000) annual award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Other categories include the arts and sport.

