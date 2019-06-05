BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high-ranking member of the Crips gang serving time for first-degree murder was sentenced Wednesday to 20 more years behind bars for a number of gang and contraband offenses.
James Careton, 29, organized a sophisticated smuggling operation including two corrupt correctional officers and more than a dozen people outside the walls of the Jessup Correctional Institution, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said.
Careton and his co-conspirators smuggled drugs, alcohol, cell phones and other contraband into correctional facilities and sold them to inmates in order to further the Crips’ influence both inside and outside prison walls, a news release announcing his sentencing said.
A judge sentenced Careton to serve the additional time consecutively after his first-degree murder sentence.