WJZ WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester County Until 4:45 p.m.
By Paul Gessler
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland House of Delegates Minority Leader Nic Kipke, Maryland News, Nic Kipke


PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland House of Delegates Minority Leader Nic Kipke helped deliver his newborn daughter at home Tuesday when his wife went into labor two weeks early. Since she came early, the Kipkes had yet to decide on a name when she made her debut.

Now, the family has decided to name her after Kipke’s grandmother.

‘This Baby Was Ready To Get Out’ | Maryland Lawmaker Nic Kipke Delivers Newborn Daughter, Margaret Rose

Margaret Rose Kipke — Meg for short — and mom Susannah are both reportedly doing well at home.

The newest Kipke is the couple’s third child.

Paul Gessler

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s