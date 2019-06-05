Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland House of Delegates Minority Leader Nic Kipke helped deliver his newborn daughter at home Tuesday when his wife went into labor two weeks early. Since she came early, the Kipkes had yet to decide on a name when she made her debut.
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland House of Delegates Minority Leader Nic Kipke helped deliver his newborn daughter at home Tuesday when his wife went into labor two weeks early. Since she came early, the Kipkes had yet to decide on a name when she made her debut.
Now, the family has decided to name her after Kipke’s grandmother.
‘This Baby Was Ready To Get Out’ | Maryland Lawmaker Nic Kipke Delivers Newborn Daughter, Margaret Rose
Margaret Rose Kipke — Meg for short — and mom Susannah are both reportedly doing well at home.
The newest Kipke is the couple’s third child.