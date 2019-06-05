  • WJZ 13On Air

PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police officer killed while on his motorcycle was laid to rest Wednesday.

Family, friends and colleagues remembered Davon McKenzie at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center in Brandywine.

Last week, the 24-year-old was off-duty and riding his motorcycle along the Capitol Beltway when he was hit by a car.

McKenzie joined the Prince George’s County Police Department two years ago.

Police haven’t filed any charges in connection to the crash.

