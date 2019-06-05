Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s completed their 2019 first-year player draft on Wednesday.
The team made 30 selections on day three of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, completing rounds 11-40.
This year, the team selected 41 players overall: 22 position players and 19 pitchers, with 33 of the selections being college athletes.
The Orioles selected 16 right-handed pitchers, three left-handed pitchers, seven infielders, nine outfielders and six catchers.
With the first overall pick in the draft, the O’s took standout Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman.
The O’s took center fielder Kyle Stowers out of Stanford with their second pick and catcher Maverick Handley out of Stanford with their third.