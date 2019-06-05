  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019 MLB Draft, Adley Rutschman, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Local TV, mlb, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s completed their 2019 first-year player draft on Wednesday.

The team made 30 selections on day three of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, completing rounds 11-40.

This year, the team selected 41 players overall: 22 position players and 19 pitchers, with 33 of the selections being college athletes.

The Orioles selected 16 right-handed pitchers, three left-handed pitchers, seven infielders, nine outfielders and six catchers.

With the first overall pick in the draft, the O’s took standout Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman.

‘The Complete Package’: Experts Gushing Over Orioles Top Draft Pick Adley Rutschman

The O’s took center fielder Kyle Stowers out of Stanford with their second pick and catcher Maverick Handley out of Stanford with their third.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s