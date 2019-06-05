PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say another woman died at the same Caribbean resort just five days before a Prince George’s County couple was found dead inside of their room.
Forty-one-year-old Miranda Schaup-Werner was found dead at the Grand Bahia Príncipe Hotel on May 25 where she was celebrating her ninth anniversary with her husband. The family says Schaup-Werner collapsed and died, shortly after having a drink at the hotel.
Neither her husband or medical personnel were able to revive her.
The same day Schaupp-Werner died, Cynthia Day and Nathaniel Holmes checked into the same hotel in the Dominican Republic.
The U.S. State Department confirmed to CBS News Schaup-Werner died five days before Edward Holmes and Cynthia Day were found dead in their hotel room. An autopsy found the couple had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.
Hotel workers later found Day and Holmes in their room dead. Police say there was no sign of violence in relation to their death.
WUSA reports that the lawyer for the Day and Holmes families has pictures that raise new questions about what happened.
