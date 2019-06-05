Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a Parkville man for a stabbing that killed a Glen Burnie man over the weekend.
48-year-old Tracy Hood was arrested at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after police obtained a search warrant.
40-year-old Aaron Lemon of Glen Burnie was fatally stabbed in the 3900 block of Rogers Avenue in Northwest Baltimore on June 1.
Hood is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.