BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a Parkville man for a stabbing that killed a Glen Burnie man over the weekend.

48-year-old Tracy Hood was arrested at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after police obtained a search warrant.

Courtesy: Baltimore Police

40-year-old Aaron Lemon of Glen Burnie was fatally stabbed in the 3900 block of Rogers Avenue in Northwest Baltimore on June 1.

Hood is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

