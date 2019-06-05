BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Beltsville woman died Monday from her injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night.
Police said Lisa Layton, 57, was in the roadway possibly crossing the street in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road around 9:05 p.m. when she was hit by a car heading north. She was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.
Layton was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The driver, who was uninjured, remained at the scene.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).