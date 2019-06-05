Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly all of the police interviews with a woman charged in connection to the murder of a 7-year-old girl in west Baltimore will now be thrown out.
The attorney for Daneka McDonald said the interview with her client was 12 hours long but the court ruled all but the first 40 minutes will be thrown out.
DNA evidence and phone evidence could also be tossed.
The decision will come in July.
McDonald is charged with accessory after the fact in Taylor Haye’s death last year.
Her boyfriend is charged with murder.
Hayes was shot and killed while sitting in the back of a car.