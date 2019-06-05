Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery at a Royal Farms in Glen Burnie.
At around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to the Royal Farms store at 200 Oak Manor Drive in Glen Burnie.
Police said two men entered the store when one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The clerk complied and the men fled the store, along with a third suspect waiting outside.
Officers searched the area but could not find the suspects. All the men were described to be 18 to 25-years-old, wearing dark clothing.
No injuries were reported.