BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target is recalling USB charging cables due to shock and fire hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“Heyday” 3-foot lightning USB charging cables are now being taken off the shelves after Target received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.
CPSC said the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.
They added that customers should immediately stop using the product and return the recalled cable for their full refund.