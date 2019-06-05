  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Business, Consumer, Heyday, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Recall, Target, USB charging

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target is recalling USB charging cables due to shock and fire hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Heyday” 3-foot lightning USB charging cables are now being taken off the shelves after Target received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.

CPSC said the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.

They added that customers should immediately stop using the product and return the recalled cable for their full refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s