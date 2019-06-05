BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A play that’s received rave reviews in London and New York has set up shop at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore.

It’s called, “The Play That Goes Wrong,”, and it’s described as Sherlock Holmes meets Monty Python.

“It’s about a group of actors very ambitiously putting on a murder mystery that is way above their skill set, and anything that can go wrong absolutely goes wrong,” said Michael Thatcher, an ensemble member.

The classic murder mystery is chock full of mishaps and mayhem and calls on the eight-member cast to do a lot of physical comedy.

“We have actors who fall down, who get knocked unconscious, the set collapses beneath us, all of that requires a lot of physical comedy and a lot of physicality from all of the actors involved,” said actor Jacqueline Jarrold, an ensemble member.

For audiences worldwide, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is doing everything right, Variety called it “comic gold,”

“I hope they’re going to stay for two hours and laugh their butts off, honestly there’s something for everybody in this. There’s physical comedy, there’s witty humor, it’s fun for all ages. It’s a true family show. In these times everybody needs a good laugh and that’s what they can get from this,” Thatcher said.

It is high British comedy, it is hijinx, it’s crazy pratfalls and voices, it’s a really great time,” Jarrold said.

The show will be playing at the Hippodrome through Sunday, June 9.