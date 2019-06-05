LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was caught with a handgun at BWI airport Tuesday, the 15th gun caught at an airport checkpoint so far this year.
The Glen Burnie man was stopped by TSA officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on bag. Officers said it was loaded with 16 bullets, including one in the chamber.
The man told TSA officials he usually carries the gun for work, but forgot he had his loaded gun with him.
When they spotted the gun in the X-ray machine, they told Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning.
He was cited on weapons charges and allowed to catch his flight.
22 guns were caught during all 12 months of 2018.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared, TSA said.
Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.