BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Back to that Summerlike feel today. We started this day off not in the upper 40’s as we had yesterday, but rather in the low 60’s. And a bit humid too. We do have a “marginal” risk for severe weather this day. Again do not get caught up in the words. Any thunderstorm can be an issue. (Yesterday my neighbor and I paid $$$$ to remove the debris of a “marginal thunderstorm” that passed through my neighborhood last Wednesday.) We will track potential storms for you through the afternoon.

Beyond today lay the weekend and it appears Saturday will be, weather-wise, the best of the two days. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and there are a few showers in that afternoons outlook. One constant this weekend will be temps, near normal where they should be, in the low 80’s.

It’s Wednesday,..well that is how it is spelled why is it not pronounced that way? However you say it make this your best day!

MB!