BALTIMORE (AP) — Twelve Baltimore police patrol cars remain out of service as the department investigates a reported rape that may have involved one of its officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports the department initially pulled 115 cars from service early this week. A woman told authorities early Sunday that she had been in a patrol car just before she was attacked.

Police declined to detail the allegation.

An internal police memo obtained by the Sun says the victim told authorities she was near a bar when she met a man who appeared to be a police officer and later raped her.

The sidelined vehicles have been narrowed down by a description provided by the victim, and investigators hope to search the remaining vehicles for evidence.

